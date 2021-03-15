Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Raised by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,695 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.0% of Nvwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

Apple stock opened at $121.03 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

