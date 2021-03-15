Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Souders Financial Advisors’ 4th Largest Position

Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.1% of Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $11,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL opened at $121.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.70 and its 200-day moving average is $123.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.01.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.