Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Winch Advisory Services LLC’s Largest Position

Winch Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 155,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 8.6% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 279.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after acquiring an additional 495,180,468 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after buying an additional 11,852,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Apple by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after buying an additional 92,101,156 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after buying an additional 58,823,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Apple to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.01.

Apple stock opened at $121.03 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

