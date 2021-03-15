Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,501 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 22,799 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.4% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $121.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Wedbush upped their price target on Apple to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.01.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

