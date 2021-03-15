Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 23,666 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.01.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $121.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.70 and its 200-day moving average is $123.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

