Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 334,414 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 6.1% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $44,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $121.03 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

