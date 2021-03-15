Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,601 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,637 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 11.8% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 23,666 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $121.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.70 and a 200 day moving average of $123.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Apple to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.01.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

