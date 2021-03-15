Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,053,028 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 370,385 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 8.1% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $139,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $8,099,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 629,735 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $83,562,000 after purchasing an additional 84,973 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 72,695 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,739,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,823,034,000 after purchasing an additional 292,494 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 540,089 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,664,000 after purchasing an additional 46,138 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Apple to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $121.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

