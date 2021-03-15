Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the February 11th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 114,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 68,418 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,696 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGTC. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Applied Genetic Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Applied Genetic Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Applied Genetic Technologies stock opened at $5.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $9.67.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

