Apria (NYSE:APR) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:APR) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.35% from the stock’s current price.

APR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Apria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

NYSE:APR opened at $22.84 on Monday. Apria has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $28.01.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,625,000 shares of Apria stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $160,425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

