Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.41). Wedbush also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

AQST has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

NASDAQ:AQST opened at $5.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.14. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $178.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 3.77.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.34).

In related news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 40,792 shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $265,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 860,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,592,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 418.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 44,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares in the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.