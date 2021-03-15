Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.06

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.06 and last traded at $42.53, with a volume of 369 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.32.

ARMK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.37 and a 200 day moving average of $33.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -258.82%.

In other Aramark news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $419,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,480.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $3,969,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,666,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

