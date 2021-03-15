Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Trading 5.7% Higher

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.89 and last traded at $7.63. 350,097 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 179,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Aravive in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average of $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 3.20.
Aravive Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARAV)
Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer.
