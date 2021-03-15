ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Announces $0.06 Mar 21 Dividend

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) announced a mar 21 dividend on Monday, March 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of ARX stock traded down C$0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$8.02. 3,087,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,968,313. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of C$2.42 and a 12 month high of C$8.67. The company has a market cap of C$2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.59.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARX shares. ATB Capital lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price target on ARC Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lowered their price target on ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.46.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

