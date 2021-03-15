ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 112,288 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.49% of ArcBest worth $16,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 197.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $73.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $74.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.11 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

In other ArcBest news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $85,815.72. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARCB. Stephens raised ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.42.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

