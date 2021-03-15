ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) PT Raised to $31.00 at KeyCorp

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.07% from the company’s current price.

MT has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

MT stock opened at $26.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.75. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.07.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $644,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,505,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,893,000 after acquiring an additional 695,850 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 563,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 126,199 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,868,000. Steelhead Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

