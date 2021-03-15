Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stock Position Lifted by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,923 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $8,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADM traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,565. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $59.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

In other news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

