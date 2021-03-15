ArcLight Clean Transition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:ACTCU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on March 22nd

ArcLight Clean Transition’s (OTCMKTS:ACTCU) lock-up period will end on Monday, March 22nd. ArcLight Clean Transition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 23rd. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of ACTCU stock opened at $22.91 on Monday. ArcLight Clean Transition has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $35.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.68.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in ArcLight Clean Transition by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 259,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition in the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of advanced electric vehicle technology solutions. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

