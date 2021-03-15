Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Up 5.5%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.26 and last traded at $52.19. 594,097 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,475,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.48.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARCT. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.22.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.37). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.32% and a negative net margin of 506.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $464,000.00. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $964,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 336,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,579,000 after acquiring an additional 200,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

