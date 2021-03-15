ArdCoin (ARDX) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded up 25.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. ArdCoin has a market capitalization of $30.11 million and approximately $122,347.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ArdCoin has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One ArdCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00050365 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00012346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.93 or 0.00661292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00071462 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00026085 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

ArdCoin Coin Profile

ARDX is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official website is ardcoin.com . ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

ArdCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

