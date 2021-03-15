Ardor Market Cap Hits $235.34 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000428 BTC on exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $235.34 million and $23.32 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ardor has traded up 15.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.53 or 0.00237294 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00011862 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00010034 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00057215 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,270.24 or 0.02309118 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor . The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org

Buying and Selling Ardor

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars.

