Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.05

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.05 and last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 288526 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.76.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACRE shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.20. The company has a market cap of $502.50 million, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is 98.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACRE. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 245.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the period. 55.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

