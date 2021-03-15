argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Raised to $326.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $311.00 to $326.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.94% from the stock’s current price.

ARGX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Guggenheim cut shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of argenx from $275.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. argenx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.65.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $310.66 on Monday. argenx has a 52-week low of $103.75 and a 52-week high of $382.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $334.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.68 and a beta of 1.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.64). On average, analysts expect that argenx will post -12.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 4,583.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

