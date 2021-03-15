Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Price Target Increased to $10.25 by Analysts at HSBC

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) had its price target boosted by research analysts at HSBC from $7.00 to $10.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price points to a potential downside of 80.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Argo Group International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.31.

Argo Group International stock opened at $51.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Argo Group International has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $52.75.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $501.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.03 million. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 522.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 45,042 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 276.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

