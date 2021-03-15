Ariel Investments LLC Acquires 123,466 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 827,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,466 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 0.28% of Cardinal Health worth $44,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CAH opened at $57.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $59.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.4859 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

