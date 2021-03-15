Ariel Investments LLC Acquires 33,888 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,079,607 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,888 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned 0.41% of Masco worth $59,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth $115,923,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1,985.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,171,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,560,000 after buying an additional 1,114,910 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,608,000 after buying an additional 969,633 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Masco by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,849,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,229,000 after purchasing an additional 877,006 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Masco by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,350,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,463,000 after purchasing an additional 816,792 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $56.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.04 and its 200-day moving average is $55.56. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $60.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $428,039.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,319.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $348,087.60. Insiders have sold a total of 44,075 shares of company stock worth $2,452,777 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays cut shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

