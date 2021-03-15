Ariel Investments LLC Has $62.42 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 62.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,322,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509,371 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $62,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $49.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.19. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $50.10.

