Ariel Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ariel Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,146,984 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 252,779 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $67,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Change Path LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 234.6% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 36,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 25,578 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 264,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,521,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,337 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 997,617 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $58,610,000 after buying an additional 63,369 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $55.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

