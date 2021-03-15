Arionum Trading Up 29.7% This Week (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 43.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. In the last week, Arionum has traded 29.7% higher against the dollar. One Arionum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arionum has a total market cap of $107,805.86 and approximately $44.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,187.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,737.95 or 0.03207275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.95 or 0.00361613 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.09 or 0.00952414 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.85 or 0.00398332 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $195.77 or 0.00361287 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003730 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.51 or 0.00244539 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00021966 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

