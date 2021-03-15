Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $318.29.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $26,588.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.76, for a total value of $218,360.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,556.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,214 shares of company stock worth $59,616,887 in the last ninety days. 23.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks stock traded up $7.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $286.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,363. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $326.60. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.86.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

