Ark Tops One Day Trading Volume of $22.90 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $1.29 or 0.00002411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $165.35 million and approximately $22.90 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006902 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000086 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000324 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 155,849,504 coins and its circulating supply is 127,728,607 coins. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

