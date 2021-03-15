Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Shares Up 5.9%

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) shot up 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.49. 1,248,696 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,615,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BWS Financial raised their target price on Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.48 million, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.91.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.57 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $80,789.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 374,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 507 shares of company stock worth $4,169 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. FMR LLC grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after buying an additional 3,713,841 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,886,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,591,000 after buying an additional 621,440 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $3,802,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 68.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,015,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after buying an additional 411,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 1,074.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 398,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 364,644 shares in the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ARLO)

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

