Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.89.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $105.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Wei Victor Alejandro Gao sold 8,546 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $891,689.64. Also, insider Mary Catherine Morris sold 57,234 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $6,046,199.76. In the last three months, insiders sold 260,096 shares of company stock worth $27,040,958. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

