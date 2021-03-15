Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.89.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.
Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $105.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.47.
In related news, CMO Wei Victor Alejandro Gao sold 8,546 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $891,689.64. Also, insider Mary Catherine Morris sold 57,234 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $6,046,199.76. In the last three months, insiders sold 260,096 shares of company stock worth $27,040,958. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.
About Arrow Electronics
Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.
