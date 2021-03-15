Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $126.15 on Monday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.97.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.80.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $729,752.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,848,742.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

