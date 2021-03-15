Arweave Trading Up 6.6% Over Last Week (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Arweave coin can now be bought for approximately $13.46 or 0.00023807 BTC on major exchanges. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $449.44 million and approximately $11.81 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00048684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012328 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.93 or 0.00663241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00072168 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00026235 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00035519 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars.

