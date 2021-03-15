Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires 1,750 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.7% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,229 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,472,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,745,000 after acquiring an additional 933,976 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,649,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,575 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,769,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,067,000 after acquiring an additional 543,541 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,850,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,554,000 after buying an additional 204,181 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.42. 14,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,380,514. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $419.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

