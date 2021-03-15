Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires 9,070 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

T traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $30.04. The company had a trading volume of 142,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,699,508. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.81. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

