Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,809 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 3.0% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $23,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,229,000 after buying an additional 247,593 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $197.04. 68,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,782,302. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.75. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. Stephens began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at $291,351,139.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $328,926.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,510,124.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,405,919 shares of company stock valued at $257,864,563. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

