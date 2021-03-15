Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,664 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 5.6% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $43,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. South State CORP. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,697,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,793 shares of company stock valued at $9,582,941. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $357.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $337.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $335.16 and a 200 day moving average of $332.02. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

