Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $1.11 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 76.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EL. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,808,000 after buying an additional 1,528,409 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 33.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,197,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,700,000 after buying an additional 555,203 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 316.7% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,406,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 315.7% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,897,000 after buying an additional 403,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6,351.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 334,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,963,000 after buying an additional 329,029 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $289.89. The stock had a trading volume of 372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.16 billion, a PE ratio of 176.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.91. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $298.31.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In related news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,767,780.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total transaction of $564,380,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,114,149 shares of company stock valued at $597,578,500. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.73.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

