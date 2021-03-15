Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Increases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 279.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 45,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 63,178 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 4.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 202,357 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 88,335 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,291,433. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $49.31. 76,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,932,609. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.19 and a 200-day moving average of $42.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $208.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

