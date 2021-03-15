Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.6% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,072.40.

GOOGL traded down $13.65 on Monday, hitting $2,036.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,019.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,747.88. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.