Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MCK shares. Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

MCK stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $187.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,796. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $187.68.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,675,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $95,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,073 shares of company stock worth $3,878,620 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

