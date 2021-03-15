Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,434 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 3.8% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Visa were worth $29,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $593,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 42,781 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,726 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 133,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $26,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE V opened at $226.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.11. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,991 shares of company stock valued at $22,641,340. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

