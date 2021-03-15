Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 2,530 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,259 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 3.4% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $26,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 11.8% during the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,467,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $2.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $215.20. 7,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,165,270. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.10. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The stock has a market cap of $160.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.