Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Takes Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,327,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 225,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,769,000 after purchasing an additional 15,684 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.50.

ECL stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $215.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,273. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.13.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

