Ascendis Pharma A/S Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.88) Per Share (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report issued on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.88) per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.38) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.80). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 4,042.79% and a negative return on equity of 55.72%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.29.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $149.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.68. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $183.98.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,212.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 19,057 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 12.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,383,000 after purchasing an additional 11,002 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth $413,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at $550,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

