Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) COO Buys $65,474.64 in Stock

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) COO Jeremy Welter bought 8,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $65,474.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,867.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AINC traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $9.06. 3,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,752. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average is $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.66. Ashford Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $16.36.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.24. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 30.42% and a negative net margin of 60.48%. Equities analysts predict that Ashford Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AINC. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ashford from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINC. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ashford by 209.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 32,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 22,263 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashford during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashford by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. 11.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

