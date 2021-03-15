Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Ashland Global worth $17,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,782,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 25,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 9,823 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $325,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $90.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.35. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $90.78.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.18 million. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

ASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ashland Global from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

