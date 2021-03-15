Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Hits New 12-Month High at $4,261.00

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,261 ($55.67) and last traded at GBX 4,237 ($55.36), with a volume of 621375 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,232 ($55.29).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,340 ($56.70) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,010 ($39.33).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,898.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,300.96. The firm has a market cap of £19.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.90, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

